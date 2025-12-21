Tyler Steen, Javon Kinlaw, Quan Martin ejected for fighting during Eagles-Commanders game

Three players were ejected from Saturday’s Week 16 game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., for fighting.

The Eagles had just scored a touchdown to make it 27-10 with 4:26 left, and they decided to go for two. Saquon Barkley took a handoff and rushed to the left for the points to make it 29-10. A fight broke out during the play, with Eagles offensive lineman Tyler Steen exchanging shoves with multiple Commanders players, including Quan Martin. Javon Kinlaw appeared to punch Steen too.

Things getting chippy here between the Eagles and Commanders pic.twitter.com/1FYV4JplMH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 21, 2025

Steen, Martin and Kinlaw were all ejected from the game.

The Commanders responded with a touchdown after getting the ball back, and they added a two-point conversion to make it 29-18. They were trying to keep the final score respectable as they finish out the season. The Commanders are now 4-11, a year after going 12-5 and making the playoffs.

The Eagles improved to 10-5 with the win and clinched the NFC East. They are the first repeat division winners since they did it from 2001-2004.