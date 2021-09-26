 Skip to main content
Tyrann Mathieu shows love to Andy Reid amid ambulance news

September 26, 2021
by Grey Papke

Tyrann Mathieu

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu sent his well-wishes to coach Andy Reid after Reid was taken from Arrowhead Stadium via ambulance.

Mathieu encouraged fans to pray for Reid and called his coach “one of the best men & teachers” he had ever crossed paths with.

Reid was described as ill following the Chiefs’ loss to the Chargers, and the ambulance trip sounded mostly precautionary. The 63-year-old had coached Sunday’s game like normal prior to falling ill.

Mathieu is in his third season with Kansas City, all of which have been under Reid’s tutelage.

