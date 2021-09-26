Tyrann Mathieu shows love to Andy Reid amid ambulance news

Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Tyrann Mathieu sent his well-wishes to coach Andy Reid after Reid was taken from Arrowhead Stadium via ambulance.

Mathieu encouraged fans to pray for Reid and called his coach “one of the best men & teachers” he had ever crossed paths with.

I’m praying for my Head Coach & I’m hoping you can send up prayers with me!! One of the best men & teachers I’ve been around!!! GOD please show us your mercy! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) September 26, 2021

Reid was described as ill following the Chiefs’ loss to the Chargers, and the ambulance trip sounded mostly precautionary. The 63-year-old had coached Sunday’s game like normal prior to falling ill.

Mathieu is in his third season with Kansas City, all of which have been under Reid’s tutelage.