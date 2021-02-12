NFL Films not releasing audio of Tyrann Mathieu-Tom Brady exchange

NFL Films will not be releasing the audio from the exchange between Tom Brady and Tyrann Mathieu in the Super Bowl.

Mathieu and Brady traded words and taunting gestures during the Super Bowl on Sunday, though only Mathieu was penalized for it.

The day after the game, their exchange was one of the biggest stories.

Mathieu claimed on Twitter that Brady called him something he wouldn’t repeat, before later deleting the tweet. The Kansas City Chiefs safety admitted he was surprised to see Brady talk that kind of trash to him.

Mathieu saying Brady said something to him he wouldn’t repeat led some to think the worst and wonder if Brady used some sort of slur. The cancel culture mob was frothing at the mouth for any hint that Brady used a racial slur so they could take down the iconic figure at his pinnacle.

NFL Films, which captures audio for games, has the audio from the exchange but will not be releasing it, according to Pro Football Talk.

Their denial is tantamount to saying “what happens on the field stays on the field,” and it’s not the public’s business. NFL Films also knows that players and teams would not cooperate if everything the subjects said during games could potentially be used to make them look bad.

This may be disappointing for those who would love to cancel Brady, but it’s the right choice.

NFL Films does not exist to answer to gossip stories. It exists to preserve the history of the NFL and to aid in the storytelling of the league’s competitions. Releasing the audio serves neither of those missions.

Brady and Mathieu engaged in the sort of trash talk that has gone on in nearly every team sporting event for years. What they did is nothing new and nothing so remarkable that NFL Films needs to release audio.

However, what we were shown once again is that sportsmanship is not always Brady’s strongsuit. Not only did he display poor sportsmanship after many losses during the regular season, but many found his taunting of Mathieu to be distasteful. Brady himself recognized it was distasteful, which is why he apologized to Mathieu in a text message.