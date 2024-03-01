Tyreek Hill says Adam Sandler played role in him not choosing Jets

The Kansas City Chiefs two years ago allowed Tyreek Hill to choose whether he wanted to be traded to the Miami Dolphins or New York Jets, and the star wide receiver claims a snub from Adam Sandler played a big role in his decision.

Hill is a huge fan of Adam Sandler, and the famous actor is a huge fan of the Jets. In an appearance on the “Punch Line Podcast” this week, Hill said he would have asked the Chiefs to trade him to the Jets if he received a personal call from Sandler.

“I was almost a New York Jet, man,” Hill explained. “I’m a huge Adam Sandler guy and Adam Sandler loves the New York Jets. My request was if Adam Sandler was to call me and ask me to play for the Jets, I woulda went. I wanted to (act) in ‘Hustle.’ I love Adam Sandler, bruh. He could have made a football ‘Hustle’ movie, you feel me?”

Adam Sandler is the reason that Tyreek Hill isn’t on the Jets pic.twitter.com/yfyk4BCYug — Punch Line Podcast (@punchlinepod44) March 1, 2024

If Sandler knew all he had to do was make a phone call for his favorite NFL team to land one of the best players in the league, he probably would have made it. Of course, we have no way of knowing whether the request was communicated to Sandler, if the Jets took it seriously, or if Hill is even telling the truth.

Hill has now provided several different reasons for why he chose the Dolphins over the Jets, so we doubt Sandler was the deciding factor. The celebrity may have had an opportunity to tip the scale in his team’s favor, though.