Tyreek Hill has great response to question about MVP race

Tyreek Hill is part of the MVP conversation after his outstanding first half of the season, but the Miami Dolphins star thinks one of his teammates is a better candidate than him. The teammate probably is not the one you are thinking of.

Hill was asked on Thursday if he believes he has a chance to be named NFL MVP. He said there is a player on the Dolphins who is more important to the team, but he did not name the player at first. Hill then said he was referring to fullback Alec Ingold.

Tyreek Hill is asked about being in the MVP race: "No. We have a player on this team that's better than me. And means more to this team than me. And his name… is (fullback) Alec Ingold." 😂 — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) November 2, 2023

“No. We have a player on this team that’s better than me. And means more to this team than me,” Hill said. “And his name… is (fullback) Alec Ingold.”

Hill obviously meant Tua Tagovailoa. There is no one who has praised Tagovailoa more in the past year-plus.

Ingold could take a run at the honor, however. The fullback has 4 receptions for 62 yards on the season. He caught a pass in Miami’s big 31-17 win over the New England Patriots last week. Ingold is well on his way.

But back to reality. Hill has 61 catches for 1,014 yards and 8 touchdowns in just 8 games. He is on pace to fulfill his ambitious statistical goal for the season. Still, Tagovailoa is far more likely to win the award than Hill. No wide receiver has ever been named MVP, and the last non-quarterback to win the award was Adrian Peterson in 2012.

Tagovailoa has a far better shot than Hill, which is why we can expect Hill to campaign for his quarterback every chance he gets.