Tyreek Hill responds to latest troll move from Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles and Tyreek Hill are at it again, this time in the wake of the U.S. sprinter’s latest victory.

Lyles won the 60-meter race at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Brighton, Mass., on Sunday. The race was his first major event since last year’s Summer Olympics in Paris. Following his victory, Lyles held a piece of paper in front of his face that read, “Tyreek could never.”

The message was obviously directed at Hill. Lyles and Hill have traded off-and-on shots at one another since the Summer Olympics. Lyles won the gold medal in the 100-meter sprint in Paris, but Hill thinks he could beat Lyles in a 50-meter race. Hill has publicly challenged Lyles to a race and both athletes claim they are open to it.

Hill responded to Lyles’ stunt on Sunday via a post on social media.

“Get a load of this guy,” Hill wrote on X with a laughing emoji.

Get a load of this guy 😂 https://t.co/alv1g5z6aK — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 3, 2025

Hill also mocked Lyles after Lyles called himself the world’s fastest man.

“Who gave you that title? Your Wikipedia page?” Hill wrote.

Who gave you that title ? Your Wikipedia page ? https://t.co/8XFjZFOJni — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 3, 2025

In an interview after his race on Sunday, Lyles once again challenged Hill.

“When you’re ready to actually put some words down and you’re actually ready to race, see me,” Lyles told Lewis Johnson on the NBC Sports broadcast. “I’m right here. I ain’t going nowhere. But all I know is, your football season’s over. You ain’t got no excuse now.”

Hill competed in the 60-meter race at the 2023 USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships. He finished with a time of 6.70 seconds. Lyles won the 60-meter with a time of 6.52 seconds on Sunday and has a personal best of 6.43 seconds in the event.

Both Hill and Lyles obviously enjoy the attention they get from antagonizing one another. Lyles has also taken aim at other professional athletes.