Tyreek Hill makes huge admission about his Dolphins future

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill walked back the critical comments he made about the Miami Dolphins following the team’s final game of the season.

In an appearance on FanDuel TV’s “Up & Adams” Friday, Hill issued an apology for his teammates about his now-infamous comments in which he essentially said he was leaving the Dolphins after the team’s Week 18 game. He added that he wished he had handled that situation differently, and that he was not looking to leave Miami after all.

Hill said he was “out” after Miami’s season-ending loss to the Jets, referring to his Dolphins career in the past tense and suggesting he had played his last game with the organization. In Friday’s interview, he said his mother had immediately called him out for the comments, and that he regretted making them.

“It gave me some time to think about it. Yes, I could have handled the situation better,” Hill said. “Instead of saying ‘I’m out,’ I could have obviously handled it better, and I wish I did. In the heat of the moment, I just said whatever I had to say, and I’m taking full accountability.”

Hill went on to say he does not want to leave the Dolphins, and apologized directly to his teammates and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

“I don’t want to go nowhere. I love it. My family loves it,” Hill said of the Dolphins. “We are really building something special in Miami. We made it to the playoffs the first two years. Obviously, this year was hard, but if guys continue to buy in to what (Mike McDaniel) is building and the culture that he’s trying to build, it’s going to be a beautiful thing.”

Hill’s initial comments sparked a firestorm and were taken by many as a trade demand, even though the Dolphins received no such request. The team essentially chalked up Hill’s remarks to frustration after a difficult season, and Hill is more or less confirming that was the case.

Hill had one of the toughest seasons of his career in 2024, statistically and otherwise. His season started with him being handcuffed in a traffic stop on the way to the team’s Week 1 game, and he also battled injuries for much of the campaign. He wound up catching 81 passes for 959 yards and six touchdowns, easily his worst statistical season since joining Miami. Still, if he is settled and ready to stay with the Dolphins next year, that removes a big source of uncertainty for the team’s offseason.