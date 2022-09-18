Tyrod Taylor suing doctor who is treating Justin Herbert injury

Tyrod Taylor lost his starting quarterback job to then-rookie Justin Herbert two years ago because of a team doctor’s mishap. That same doctor still works for the Los Angeles Chargers and is now treating a significant injury for Herbert. He is doing so while facing a lawsuit from Taylor.

Taylor suffered a punctured lung prior to Week 2 in 2020 when team doctor David S. Gazzaniga administered a pain-killing injection to treat a rib injury. The veteran was going to play through the rib injury, but he was ruled out as a result of the lung puncture. Herbert started in Taylor’s place, and the rest is history.

According to court documents obtained by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, Taylor has sued Gazzaniga and the Newport Orthopedic Institute that the doctor runs. Taylor is seeking at least $5 million. The trial in the case was originally scheduled for November, but both sides agreed to move it until after so it would not be during the NFL season.

Taylor, who is now with the New York Giants, alleges in the lawsuit that he suffered “severe physical pain resulting in hospitalization, physical therapy, emotional distress and other past pain and suffering.” The 33-year-old’s attorneys argue that “negligence, carelessness and other tortious, unlawful and wrong acts” led to Taylor losing his starting job in 2020 just before he was set to become a free agent.

Taylor’s attorneys also say that Gazzaniga did not obtain proper consent from Taylor before administering the injection.

Despite losing his starting job with the Chargers, Taylor still entered the 2021 season as a starter with the Houston Texans. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million with them. Taylor suffered a hamstring injury in Week 2 and missed six games. He returned to start four more games but was eventually replaced with rookie Davis Mills.

Taylor signed a two-year deal worth up to $17 million with the New York Giants this past offseason. He served as the backup quarterback to Daniel Jones in Week 1.

Taylor chose not to file a grievance against the Chargers following the incident in 2020.

Gazzaniga has remained with the Chargers despite the situation with Taylor. He is now treating a rib injury for Herbert.