Report: Urban Meyer, Jaguars still have major issue to resolve

The Jacksonville Jaguars fired Urban Meyer with four games remaining in the 2021 season, but they still have business to tend to with their former head coach.

Meyer had somewhere in the neighborhood of $50 million remaining on his contract at the time he was dismissed by the Jaguars. Team owner Shad Khan has made it clear that Meyer was fired with cause in Khan’s eyes, but Meyer’s legal team disagrees. Several months later, the contract dispute has yet to be resolved.

A source told USA Today’s Jarrett Bell on Tuesday that Meyer and the Jaguars still have not reached a settlement. Khan made his stance clear with his latest comments reflecting on the failed Meyer experiment.

“I think when you know someone is not truthful, how can you be around someone, OK? We had Doug Marrone here four years. We had Gus Bradley here four years. I have nothing but the utmost respect and friendship with them,” Khan told USA Today. “That’s why they got the time, because it wasn’t a matter about respect or truth. It was a matter of wins and losses over four years. This is much bigger than that.”

There were reports that Meyer had conflicts with players and assistant coaches. There was then the incident where he allegedly kicked a former player during warmups of a preseason game, though Meyer has vehemently denied that. Meyer was also seen getting cozy with a young women in a viral video that surfaced after he chose not to travel back to Jacksonville with the team after a loss.

The dispute could take some time to resolve. Meyer obviously is not going to leave millions of dollars on the table without a fight. Khan is not going to pay the money unless he is forced to. If there is no settlement, a third party will have to make a ruling at some point.