Urban Meyer, Jaguars among teams fined for OTA violations

Urban Meyer’s first period of NFL OTAs has ended with a pretty hefty fine.

Meyer was among three coaches fined by the NFL for OTA violations on Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Both Meyer’s and the Jaguars’ fines were the heaviest at $200,000 for the franchise and $100,000 for Meyer.

49ers were fined $100,000 and Kyle Shanahan $50,000. Jaguars were fined $200,000 and Urban Meyer $100,000. Cowboys were fined $100,000 and Mike McCarthy $50,000. Per sources. https://t.co/MVnrPAWmD2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 1, 2021

It is likely that the Jaguars will also lose OTA days in 2022 as part of the punishment, which is a typical step the NFL takes against violators.

While the nature of these violations was not disclosed, the NFL typically takes these actions against teams found to have engaged in excessive on-field contact during drills.

Meyer’s adjustment to the NFL has not been without its growing pains. This looks like another example of that. While the Jaguars aren’t the only team in trouble for OTA violations, the fact that they received the biggest fine suggests that their rules violations were the most egregious.