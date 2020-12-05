Vic Fangio not on hot seat despite shaky season

Three NFL teams will already be hiring head coaches after the season, and more are certain to join that group. The Denver Broncos apparently won’t be one of them.

Multiple reports indicate that the Denver Broncos are not considering firing coach Vic Fangio despite the team’s poor season. Troy Renck of Denver7 reported Friday that the Broncos are “fully committed” to Fangio, who has a strong relationship with team president Joe Ellis and GM John Elway.

Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado added that firing Fangio is “not even a thought” for the Broncos.

The Broncos have dipped to 4-7 this season after showing some progress last year. There are logical explanations for their issues, though. Quarterback Drew Lock has missed three of those games, including one which forced the team to play under very difficult circumstances. Lock wasn’t the only key player to suffer an injury, either. Fangio isn’t being faulted for any of that, nor should he be.