Video: CJ Uzomah does ‘Ickey Shuffle’ after scoring touchdown in playoffs

CJ Uzomah came prepared for Saturday’s playoff game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Uzomah caught a touchdown pass from Joe Burrow in the first quarter of his Cincinnati Bengals’ AFC Wild Card game against the Raiders.

After scoring the touchdown, Uzomah paid tribute to Bengals legend Ickey Woods with the “Ickey Shuffle.”

Belated birthday TD for @cj_uzomah!

Uzomah did a 1980s meets the 2020s with his celebration.

He didn’t do the full “Ickey Shuffle,” but just a portion of it. Then he mixed in the “Griddy” dance, which is something one of his teammates does.

The touchdown put Cincinnati up 7-3 in the first quarter.