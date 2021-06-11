Video: Cubs fans give Justin Fields ovation on day of big Bears news

Justin Fields likely experienced one of the happiest moments of his life on Friday when he signed his first NFL contract, and he got to celebrate at the most historic sports venue in Chicago.

The Bears announced on Friday that Fields has officially signed his rookie contract. The former Ohio State sent a tweet about it.

After signing what Adam Schefter says was a four-year, $19 million contract, Fields headed off to Wrigley Field for the Cubs’ game against the St. Louis Cardinals. As you might expect, the fans made him feel quite welcome.

Justin Wrigley Iconic Chicago Fields pic.twitter.com/inF1J8tcnM — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) June 11, 2021

Fields already seems to be pushing Andy Dalton for the Bears’ starting job. If you saw the tweet Chicago sent after signing Dalton, you know that Fields falling into the team’s lap on draft day was quite the surprise. If Fields can live up to the hype, he has a chance to become the next Windy City sports icon.