Video: George Kittle delivers big clothesline during cameo at WrestleMania

The Miz got an unexpected smackdown from an NFL tight end at this year’s WrestleMania.

San Francisco 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle made a memorable cameo at WrestleMania 39 on Saturday. During a match between The Miz and former NFL punter-turned-podcast host Pat McAfee, Kittle was shown in the front row of the stands booing The Miz. For his part, The Miz responded with a two-handed shove to Kittle’s chest … and boy, was that a big mistake.

Kittle ripped off his jacket to reveal a TEU (Tight End University) tank top. He then hopped over a barrier and delivered a bone-crunching clothesline on The Miz, setting up McAfee for a finishing move from the top rope.

Take a look.

McAfee, who already has plenty of WrestleMania experience, went on to win the match by pinfall. While McAfee was already retired from the NFL by the time that Kittle got drafted in 2017, there is clearly a rapport there.

Kittle, the 49ers’ leader this season with 11 receiving touchdowns, generally comes across as a pretty lowkey guy. But he also has a wild side (as The Miz discovered the hard way on Saturday night).