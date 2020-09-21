Video: Gisele and kids dance in Tom Brady’s jersey for good luck

Tom Brady’s children have spent their entire lives rooting for the New England Patriots, but they clearly have not had trouble adjusting to their dad wearing a new uniform.

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Brady’s wife Gisele, son Benny and daughter Vivi showed why they are No. 12’s favorite supporters. Gisele shared an awesome video on Instagram of all three dancing in Brady’s Bucs jersey for good luck.

And here we were thinking Brett Favre was Brady’s biggest fan on Sunday. Favre did let his fan boy fly with an awesome shirt at the Bucs-Panthers game, but Brady’s family had him beat.

Brady erased the stench of Tampa’s disappointing Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints with a solid performance on Sunday. His 217 yards, one touchdown and one interception were nothing overly impressive, but the Bucs looked greatly improved offensively.