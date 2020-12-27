Video: Jaguars fans cheer after Bears score TD

The Jacksonville Jaguars are just two losses away from assuring themselves an opportunity to draft Trevor Lawrence, and their fans want to make sure the team doesn’t blow it.

Jacksonville jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, and the fans at TIAA Bank Field did not seem too thrilled. That wasn’t the case a few minutes later when Mitchell Trubisky threw a touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham.

#Jaguars fans at the stadium are cheering after the #Bears score a TD. This is amazing. pic.twitter.com/Izo8SStlvY — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 27, 2020

The Jaguars and New York Jets were the only teams in the NFL with one win entering Sunday. Jacksonville owns the tiebreaker based on strength of schedule and would earn the top overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft if both teams finish with the same record. Fans in both Jacksonville and New York are both thinking about Lawrence and really don’t want their teams winning meaningless games.

We saw a more extreme example of fans wanting their team to lose when the Jets’ punter received some angry comments recently. Playing when your own fans are rooting against you can’t be easy.