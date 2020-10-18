Video: Jets’ Marcus Maye makes incredible butt interception

It has been nearly eight years since Mark Sanchez committed the infamous “butt fumble,” and it is only fitting that the New York Jets would also be involved in the “butt interception.”

In what may have been New York’s only impressive play of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins, defensive back Marcus Maye came away with one of the most insane interceptions you will ever see. He broke up a deep pass before somehow pinning the ball against his backside. It’s a miracle the ball never hit the ground.

HOW DID THIS HAPPEN?!!! A butt INT from Marcus Maye pic.twitter.com/ZzS3K9c6nD

Sanchez has been answering questions about the butt fumble for years. Hopefully fans remember Maye’s interception just as fondly, though we highly doubt it. The bad stuff tends to stick out more, unfortunately.