Video: Ex-Raven Jacoby Jones has fun trolling Browns fans

Former Baltimore Ravens had some fun trolling Cleveland Browns fans on Friday night.

Jones played for the Ravens from 2012-2014, so he was very familiar with the AFC North-rival Browns. On Friday, Jones got the opportunity to announce a third-round pick (No. 94 overall) for Baltimore in the NFL Draft, which was held in Cleveland..

Jones shuffled his way to the podium and then had some words for Browns fans. He told them they could boo all they want, but they have to accept that he has a ring.

Jacoby Jones has been waiting for this moment

pic.twitter.com/lL0C77Sn7D — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 1, 2021

Jones was referring to the Super Bowl ring he won in 2012 as part of the Ravens’ championship team.

Jones was actually an All-Pro player that season and really earned the ring. He has always had a lot of flare, and we know he loves to dance. We really shouldn’t be surprised that he ended up having some fun with Browns fans like that.