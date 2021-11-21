Video: Rayshawn Jenkins ejected for throwing punch at 49ers player

Tempers flared during the first half of the San Francisco 49ers-Jacksonville Jaguars game on Sunday, and one player was ejected as a result.

Jaguars defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins got into it with San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings after a play in the second quarter. Jennings’ helmet came off during the skirmish, but he kept his cool. Jenkins did not, instead delivering an open-handed slap to Jennings’ face as players and officials came over to break up the fight.

Jenkins was ejected for throwing a swing. Here’s the video:

Rayshawn Jenkins has been ejected pic.twitter.com/6vUoatu02k — Laurie Fitzpatrick (@LaurieFitzptrck) November 21, 2021

The act also led to a 15-yard penalty, which gave the Niners a first down after the Jaguars had come up with a big stop on third down.

Throwing a punch almost always leads to an ejection. This is not the first time we have seen it happen this season.