Video shows Terrell Suggs pulling gun during Starbucks dispute

Former NFL linebacker Terrell Suggs was arrested last year after he brandished a firearm during a dispute with another customer in a drive-thru line, and footage of the incident has now surfaced.

Suggs was arrested in March 2024 after he brandished a firearm and threatened to kill another man during a confrontation at a Starbucks drive-thru in Scottsdale, Ariz. Police said the altercation was captured on a dash cam recorder, which led to Suggs being arrested two days later. You can read more details here.

TMZ obtained the dash cam footage that led to Suggs’ arrest and shared it on Friday. In the roughly two-minute video, Suggs is seen backing up while in line at the drive-thru. A man who was driving behind Suggs then said Suggs backed into his car and told Suggs “you can’t just back into me to tell me to back up.” The two men then briefly got out of their vehicles to confront one another.

Suggs could then be seen receiving his order and giving the other man the middle finger as he drove off. The other driver was mumbling “f– you” and presumably gesturing back at Suggs, who stopped his vehicle and asked “you want to go?” The former Pro Bowl linebacker then threatened to “kill” the other man and held a handgun out of his window.

Suggs was initially charged with one count of misdemeanor threatening or intimidating and one felony count of disorderly conduct involving a weapon. The 42-year-old pleaded guilty in February to a single reduced charge of disorderly conduct. Suggs was sentenced in April to 18 months of supervised probation and will have to meet several conditions.

Suggs was selected by the Baltimore Ravens out of Arizona State with the 10th overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft. He won two Super Bowls with the team and was an anchor of their defense for years. He made the Pro Bowl seven times during his 16 seasons in Baltimore and was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2011. Suggs also took home NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors in 2003.

Suggs also played for the Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs for brief periods in 2019 before retiring.