Vikings pulled off epic ‘High School Musical’ celebration vs. Packers

The Minnesota Vikings threw back to 2006 for one of their celebrations Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings made a huge defensive play during the Packers’ game-opening drive at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. Vikings defensive tackle Jerry Tillery stripped Packers running back Josh Jacobs on his rushing attempt.

Safety Cam Bynum recovered the fumble and quickly switched gears from defender to lead dancer. After being marked down, Bynum ran to the end zone with his teammates behind him. Bynum and the Vikings’ defense channeled their inner Zac Efron by busting out the iconic “We’re All In This Together” dance from the 2006 Disney Channel movie “High School Musical.”

The Vikings hit the "We're All In This Together" from High School Musical 😂👏 (via @Vikings) pic.twitter.com/F4p62ah9ik — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2024

The Vikings’ defense has kept fans on the edge of their seats week after week with their creative celebrations. They also had another Disney-themed celebration last week in a close win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Bynum has been at the center of it all. The fourth-year safety kept up with the trends in Week 10 when he copied the infamous Australian breakdancer Raygun. Bynum and teammate Josh Metellus then kicked it old school in Week 14 with their awesome celebration paying homage to the 2004 comedy classic “White Chicks.”

With Minnesota on a nine-game winning streak, there’s been a lot to celebrate for both Vikings fans and players alike.

The Vikings’ win Sunday raised the stakes for their Week 18 showdown with the Detroit Lions. The winner of that contest will earn the top seed in the NFC and an automatic bye in the first round.

Expect Bynum and co. to have something epic cooked up in case the defense makes a huge play in Minnesota’s regular season finale.