Vikings are ‘in love with’ 1 quarterback prospect?

The Minnesota Vikings will have to trade up to land one of the top quarterback prospects in the NFL Draft, but there might be one they like enough to try to do it.

In an appearance on “The Ross Tucker Football Podcast,” NFL Network analyst and former quarterback Chase Daniel suggested that the Vikings absolutely love North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye. Daniel admitted, however, that there are questions about whether the Vikings have the necessary pieces to swing a trade that would put them in position to draft Maye.

“The Minnesota Vikings are absolutely in love with him, don’t know if they have enough ammo…”@ChaseDaniel thinks the folks in Minny have Drake Maye on the mind: pic.twitter.com/dYAXveIPJ2 — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) April 20, 2024

“I do know the Minnesota Vikings absolutely are in love with (Maye),” Daniel said. “I don’t know if they have enough ammo to get up to that third spot where the Patriots are picking, because I do think you’re probably going to have to get to that spot.”

The Vikings are certainly in need of a long-term answer at quarterback. Whether they can get up high enough to draft someone like Maye is the question. They made a move earlier in the offseason that certainly seemed to indicate that they were gearing up in an attempt to move up from No. 11, but that may still be easier said than done.

A pursuit of Maye would certainly make one fan very happy. Realistically, the Vikings may ultimately have to consider whether they would rather invest in a second-tier quarterback prospect due to the cost of moving up.