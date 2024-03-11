 Skip to main content
Monday, March 11, 2024

Report: Vikings targeting 1 quarterback to replace Kirk Cousins

March 11, 2024
by Grey Papke
A Minnesota Vikings helmet on the field

Aug 29, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; General view of a Minnesota Vikings helmet prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings are suddenly in need of a quarterback, and they reportedly have their eye on one short-term option for 2024.

The Vikings are expected to pursue Sam Darnold in the wake of Kirk Cousins’ departure, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. They will have competition, however, as Darnold reportedly has other suitors.

Darnold spent last season as Brock Purdy’s backup with the San Francisco 49ers. He would not necessarily be an inspiring choice among Vikings fans, but they need competition with only Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens currently on their roster at the quarterback position. The 49ers certainly had a lot of confidence in him as a backup, but he has failed to consistently win in his previous starting jobs with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

The Vikings will need to find a starter after Kirk Cousins decided to go elsewhere on Monday. They could also look to the draft for a quarterback, but picking at No. 11 overall, they might have to move up to get one of the top names on the board.

