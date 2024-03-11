Report: Vikings targeting 1 quarterback to replace Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings are suddenly in need of a quarterback, and they reportedly have their eye on one short-term option for 2024.

The Vikings are expected to pursue Sam Darnold in the wake of Kirk Cousins’ departure, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. They will have competition, however, as Darnold reportedly has other suitors.

So what now? Look for the Vikings to go after Sam Darnold, who also has other suitors. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024

Darnold spent last season as Brock Purdy’s backup with the San Francisco 49ers. He would not necessarily be an inspiring choice among Vikings fans, but they need competition with only Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens currently on their roster at the quarterback position. The 49ers certainly had a lot of confidence in him as a backup, but he has failed to consistently win in his previous starting jobs with the New York Jets and Carolina Panthers.

The Vikings will need to find a starter after Kirk Cousins decided to go elsewhere on Monday. They could also look to the draft for a quarterback, but picking at No. 11 overall, they might have to move up to get one of the top names on the board.