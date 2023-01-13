 Skip to main content
Did former Patriots star take jab at Mac Jones?

January 13, 2023
by Larry Brown
Mac Jones warms up before a game

Sep 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Former New England Patriots star Vince Wilfork seems to have some problems with Mac Jones.

Wilfork talked on NBC Sports Boston this week about the Patriots and the issue of entitled players. Without saying a name, Wilfork seemed to point the finger at Jones for displaying disrespectful behavior towards his coaches this season.

“These guys don’t respect the game and don’t respect the coaches the way we used to,” Wilfork said. “I never seen anybody talk back to Bill (Belichick). As a leader and as a captain, of course we had conversations about things we might not like. But that’s behind closed doors, and it’s not us challenging Bill; it’s us trying to get a better understanding of what’s going on.”

Wilfork specifically talked about players talking back to coaches. He believes that’s a product of the entitlement players begin to experience in college and high school.

“But as far talking back to a coach, like, no, you don’t do that. But this new era of football, these kids feel entitled. It start in college. … You taken care as a college player but when you get to the league, now all of a sudden you want the same treatment, but you have to realize, this shield, it ain’t college. You have to prove yourself at this level.”

It’s almost certain that Wilfork was talking about Jones, because the former defensive tackle called out the Patriots quarterback in December over poor behavior and body language.

Jones was seen on multiple occasions yelling at his coaches. His outbursts became common occurrences in December.

Wilfork isn’t the only former Patriots star who has commented on Jones’ behavior over the last month.

