Did former Patriots star take jab at Mac Jones?

Former New England Patriots star Vince Wilfork seems to have some problems with Mac Jones.

Wilfork talked on NBC Sports Boston this week about the Patriots and the issue of entitled players. Without saying a name, Wilfork seemed to point the finger at Jones for displaying disrespectful behavior towards his coaches this season.

"These guys don't respect the game and don't respect coaches the way we used to. I've never seen anyone talk back to Bill [Belichick]." Vince Wilfork calls out the "entitled" attitude of some of the younger players in the NFL 👀 pic.twitter.com/PY8BmbRtnu — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) January 12, 2023

“These guys don’t respect the game and don’t respect the coaches the way we used to,” Wilfork said. “I never seen anybody talk back to Bill (Belichick). As a leader and as a captain, of course we had conversations about things we might not like. But that’s behind closed doors, and it’s not us challenging Bill; it’s us trying to get a better understanding of what’s going on.”

Wilfork specifically talked about players talking back to coaches. He believes that’s a product of the entitlement players begin to experience in college and high school.

“But as far talking back to a coach, like, no, you don’t do that. But this new era of football, these kids feel entitled. It start in college. … You taken care as a college player but when you get to the league, now all of a sudden you want the same treatment, but you have to realize, this shield, it ain’t college. You have to prove yourself at this level.”

It’s almost certain that Wilfork was talking about Jones, because the former defensive tackle called out the Patriots quarterback in December over poor behavior and body language.

Jones was seen on multiple occasions yelling at his coaches. His outbursts became common occurrences in December.

Wilfork isn’t the only former Patriots star who has commented on Jones’ behavior over the last month.