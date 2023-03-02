Von Miller preparing for post-retirement goal at NFL Combine

Von Miller is not retiring from the NFL, but he is already looking ahead to his next step after his playing career.

Miller is attending the NFL Combine in Indianapolis in order to make connections for a future career as a general manager. Miller intends to speak with GMs and scouts to gather tips on how to get started.

“This is what I want to do,” Miller told Mike Klis of 9 News. “I wanted to do this one time before in college when I took my poultry science class and I sat in that class and said if I don’t make it in the NFL and it doesn’t work out, this is what I want to do.

“So this is my second time really feeling like that. It’s what I want to do. I don’t have any experience. I know what a great football team looks like. I know what a winning football team looks like. A great staff, great equipment guys, great athletic trainers. I know what that looks like, I know what it takes to build those teams but that’s it.”

Miller credited former Broncos president John Elway with inspiring him to follow a similar path. He also maintained that he fully intends to play several more years, and is still under contract with the Buffalo Bills.

The veteran pass-rusher’s ambition is not new. In fact, he dedicated some time to it after suffering a season-ending injury this past campaign. A trip to the NFL Combine definitely helps demonstrate how serious he is about it, too.

The 33-year-old can still play at a high level, though. He had eight sacks in 11 games for Buffalo last season.