Von Miller shares his plans while sidelined with injury

Von Miller may be out for the season, but the Buffalo Bills star is not going to be avoiding the game while he works to get back on the field.

Miller said Thursday that while he was prepping for surgery, he called Bills GM Brandon Beane and asked to shadow Beane during his recovery. Beane told Miller after the surgery that the pass-rusher was welcome to do it if he was serious.

"When I get back to Buffalo I'm gonna job shadow Brandon Beane.. any time that I have I'm gonna pour it back into football"@VonMiller chats about his role with the Buffalo Bills for the rest of the season #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/SjPStEws3u — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 8, 2022

“Whenever you’re going under anesthesia, you get kind of loopy,” Miller said. “The drugs are hitting me and I’m calling Brandon and I’m like ‘Hey, when I get back, I want to shadow you. I want to work on me being a GM.’ Of course, I was a little bit loopy, but when I came out, I called him back again and he reminded me of what I said.

“He was like, ‘Hey man, when you come back to Buffalo, you can shadow me, you can be in there with the D-line, when we go to Indy for the Combine you can come out there with us.’ It was super cool. Any time that I have, I’m going to pour it back into football. I’m going to start working on being one of these great GMs.”

Miller will have ample time to shadow Beane and do whatever he wants due to the severity of his injury. His interest in some sort of future front office role seems legitimate, and Beane has apparently already taken his advice in some matters.