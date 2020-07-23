Skip to main content
Washington to call itself ‘Washington Football Team’ for 2020 season

July 23, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Dan Snyder

Washington’s NFL franchise announced over a week ago that they are officially moving on from the Redskins nickname, but the team will not have an official new name in time for the start of the 2020 season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Daniel Snyder’s team is calling itself the “Washington Football Team” until further notice. The plan is to eventually adopt a new nickname and rebrand the team, but that apparently is not close enough to happening.

Here are the uniforms Washington will use for the 2020 season:

Snyder is reportedly wrapped up in a trademark battle over the team’s preferred new nickname, so that is likely why the franchise is holding off on announcing anything for the time being. There have been a lot of ideas thrown around for what Washington should be called, but a series of pending trademarks may have already given the secret away.

In addition to the name change drama, Washington is also dealing with the fallout from a report last week in which several former female employees detailed their experiences with sexual misconduct while working for the franchise. Snyder is having himself quite the busy offseason.

