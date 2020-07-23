Washington to call itself ‘Washington Football Team’ for 2020 season

Washington’s NFL franchise announced over a week ago that they are officially moving on from the Redskins nickname, but the team will not have an official new name in time for the start of the 2020 season.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Daniel Snyder’s team is calling itself the “Washington Football Team” until further notice. The plan is to eventually adopt a new nickname and rebrand the team, but that apparently is not close enough to happening.

Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the “Washington Football Team”, pending adoption of a new name, sources tell ESPN. This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future. pic.twitter.com/sBs0Uo0ICm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

Here are the uniforms Washington will use for the 2020 season:

Washington will not have any change to its color scheme. It will still use burgundy and gold. The Redskins logo on the helmet will be replaced by the player’s number in gold. The Washington Football Team will debut its home uniforms in week 1 against the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/8DpC6b0Tyj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

While the Washington Football Team uses these uniforms and helmets for the 2020 season, it will be seeking the feedback of players, alumni, fans, sponsors and the community for the new team name it will use at some point in the future, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

Snyder is reportedly wrapped up in a trademark battle over the team’s preferred new nickname, so that is likely why the franchise is holding off on announcing anything for the time being. There have been a lot of ideas thrown around for what Washington should be called, but a series of pending trademarks may have already given the secret away.

In addition to the name change drama, Washington is also dealing with the fallout from a report last week in which several former female employees detailed their experiences with sexual misconduct while working for the franchise. Snyder is having himself quite the busy offseason.