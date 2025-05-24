Will Howard shares his honest thoughts on Steelers potentially adding Aaron Rodgers

Will Howard sounds ready for the Aaron Rodgers experience in Pittsburgh.

Rodgers is largely expected to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the coming weeks. But as things stand, Howard is currently seen as the backup quarterback behind returning veteran Mason Rudolph.

During a recent appearance on “Up and Adams,” Howard was asked about Rodgers potentially pushing him down the depth chart. Howard expressed interest in soaking up wisdom from the 10-time Pro Bowler.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Howard told Kay Adams, via Pro Football Talk’s Charean Williams. “That’s all over my head. But I’d love to be in a room and learn from him. Again, who knows what’s going to happen. I have no idea and that’s above my head.”

Steelers owner Art Rooney II has openly talked about waiting “a little while longer” if it meant that the team would be able to land Rodgers. Rodgers himself has been dropping little hints about eventually signing with the Steelers.

But with Rodgers on retirement watch after each season, Howard will likely get his shot with the Steelers sooner or later. Learning behind Rodgers in the meantime wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world for the Ohio State alum. Just ask Jordan Love.