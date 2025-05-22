Steelers president reveals how long team will wait for Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still waiting for Aaron Rodgers to make a decision on his future, but the organization is prepared to wait a little longer.

Steelers president Art Rooney II confirmed Thursday that the door remains open for Rodgers to join the team. He was vague on just how long the team would be willing to wait on the quarterback, but the time has not come to move on just yet.

“A little while longer. I’ll say the same thing,” Rooney said Thursday, reaffirming comments he made about the situation on April 1.

When Rooney originally said he was prepared to keep waiting at the start of April, he was probably hoping Rodgers would have decided by now. Reports indicate the Steelers know no more now than they did at that time.

The assumption around the league remains that Rodgers will ultimately join the Steelers. The franchise itself maintains it has no such assurances, though some close to Rodgers think otherwise.

The Steelers are taking a risk, as Mason Rudolph is the most accomplished quarterback currently on the team’s roster. They did not make a move for one in the draft until the sixth round, when they picked Will Howard. That was taken by many as a signal that the team is very confident in landing Rodgers.