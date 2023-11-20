Jets decide on starting QB for Week 12 game

The New York Jets are making a quarterback change for their Week 12 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Tim Boyle will start for the Jets on Friday, according to multiple reports. Zach Wilson will remain on the bench after he was pulled during Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh benched Wilson in favor of Boyle in the third quarter on Sunday. New York was trailing 29-6 at the time and went on to lose 32-6.

Saleh, who has publicly backed Wilson all season, did not commit to the former first-round pick as the team’s starter after the game. That marked the first time this year that Saleh indicated Wilson’s job was not secure, which was telling.

Wilson was just 7/15 for 81 yards with a touchdown and an interception at the time Saleh pulled him on Sunday. The 24-year-old has 1,944 yards, 6 touchdowns and 7 interceptions on the season. The Jets have scored just 9 touchdowns in 10 games as a team.

Aaron Rodgers is reportedly eyeing a specific date for his return from an Achilles injury, but the Jets need to be in playoff contention in order to justify Rodgers playing again this season. They fell to 4-6 with the loss to Buffalo and now have a quick turnaround before hosting the AFC East-leading Dolphins.

Boyle went 4/14 for 33 yards and an interception after replacing Wilson on Sunday. The 29-year-old veteran has thrown 3 touchdowns compared to 9 picks in 18 career NFL games.