Brian Harman has great plan for celebrating Open Championship win

Brian Harman dominated the field at The Open Championship this week to capture his first ever major victory, and he is not exactly planning to go all out in celebration.

Harman finished with a score of 13-under, which was six shots clear of the rest of the field. Following his impressive showing at Royal Liverpool, the 36-year-old was asked if he has any big plans. He said he can’t wait to get home to use his new tractor.

"I bought a new tractor for my hunting place, so I'll get home and I'll be on the tractor mowing grass in the next few weeks, so I'm excited about that." Q. So that's going to be the reward, you're going ride your tractor? BRIAN HARMAN: Yeah. Just put my phone away and go get… — Ron Mintz (@MintzGolf) July 23, 2023

“I bought a new tractor for my hunting place, so I’ll get home and I’ll be on the tractor mowing grass in the next few weeks, so I’m excited about that,” Harman said. “(I’ll) just put my phone away and go get on the tractor.”

Harman, who is from Savannah and now lives in Sea Island, Ga., joked that he hadn’t told his wife how much he spent on the tractor. The $3 million he won at The Open will probably give him a bit of leeway there.

Harman led by at least five shots after each of the final three rounds at Royal Liverpool. According to ESPN Stats & Info, he is the first golfer to accomplish that feat in nearly 90 years.

Brian Harman led by at least 5 shots after each of the final 3 rounds at #TheOpen. He's the first player to do that since Henry Cotton in 1934. pic.twitter.com/izOksAP8Xs — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 23, 2023

Those who have followed Harman’s career probably think he’s underselling his celebration a bit. He once went pretty hard after he made two holes-in-one in the same round of a tournament, though that was years ago. Maybe an open field and a tractor is all Harman needs now.