Bryson DeChambeau surprised by call with parents after winning US Open

Bryson DeChambeau was emotional after being surprised by a video call with his parents after winning the US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

DeChambeau on Sunday took home his first career major with an impressive performance in the final round. He shot 3-under par, which was the lowest score for the day by three strokes. He won the tournament by six strokes, shooting 6-under. Matthew Wolff was second at even par, while third place was eight behind DeChambeau at two over.

After the major, DeChambeau saw his parents on a video screen and got to talk with them. He was emotional upon seeing his mother.

It doesn't get sweeter than sharing a victory with loved ones A moment they'll never forget.

DeChambeau got to chat with his parents and other family members for a few minutes. He appeared to enjoy getting to talk with them since they could not attend the event due to COVID-19.

Here was DeChambeau’s putt to seal the win:

The putt that sealed the deal for DeChambeau

DeChambeau has remade his body this year and faced some rumors from detractors. He’s been criticized for his slow play. And now he gets to show them all that he is a major champion.