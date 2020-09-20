 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 20, 2020

Bryson DeChambeau surprised by call with parents after winning US Open

September 20, 2020
by Larry Brown

Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau was emotional after being surprised by a video call with his parents after winning the US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

DeChambeau on Sunday took home his first career major with an impressive performance in the final round. He shot 3-under par, which was the lowest score for the day by three strokes. He won the tournament by six strokes, shooting 6-under. Matthew Wolff was second at even par, while third place was eight behind DeChambeau at two over.

After the major, DeChambeau saw his parents on a video screen and got to talk with them. He was emotional upon seeing his mother.

DeChambeau got to chat with his parents and other family members for a few minutes. He appeared to enjoy getting to talk with them since they could not attend the event due to COVID-19.

Here was DeChambeau’s putt to seal the win:

DeChambeau has remade his body this year and faced some rumors from detractors. He’s been criticized for his slow play. And now he gets to show them all that he is a major champion.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus