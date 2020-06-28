Dustin Johnson’s girlfriend Paulina Gretzky has become far less active on social media

Dustin Johnson sprung to the top of the leaderboard at the Travelers Championship with an incredible round on Saturday, which naturally led many fans to social media with one question in mind — where is Paulina?

Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, has been engaged to Johnson for many years. She used to be very active on social media, which was a great source of happiness for many fans. Those who flocked to her pages as Johnson was leading the Travelers Championship on Sunday did not discover much new content, however.

That said, all indications are that things are still going well with the couple. Johnson and Gretzky have two sons together, and Andrew Holleran of The Spun pointed out that Paulina shared a heartwarming video of her and Dustin after Johnson shot a 9-under 61 on Saturday.

So why hasn’t Paulina posted more content? We’re unsure, but it probably has a lot to do with her being busy raising two young kids. There have been rumors over the years that Gretzky’s relationship with Johnson was on rocky ground, but she’s still in the 2016 U.S. Open champion’s corner.