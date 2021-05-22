Dustin Johnson makes wrong kind of history with missed cut

Dustin Johnson made some history he probably wanted no part of.

Johnson failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, South Carolina this week. That marks the second straight major where he failed to make the cut.

The last time a No. 1-ranked golfer missed the cut at two straight majors was Greg Norman in 1997.

Johnson was the defending Masters champion and missed the cut at Augusta National in April. And a month later, he missed the cut at the PGA Championship.

Johnson shot a 4-over 76 on Thursday and a 2-over 74 on Friday to go six over. He missed the cut by a stroke.

The missed cut continues a string of poor performances from Johnson. He has finished outside the top 25 in six of his last seven starts.

Johnson did have some company when it came to missing the cut. World No. 2 Justin Thomas, World No. 4 Xander Schauffele also missed the cut.