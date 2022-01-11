Golf reporter Tim Rosaforte dies at 66

The golf community is mourning the loss of one of its most well-known reporters.

Tim Rosaforte died on Tuesday following a brief battle with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the Golf Channel. He was 66.

Rosaforte covered the biggest stories in golf for Golf Channel, Sports Illustrated and Golf Digest. He was known as one of the sport’s original insiders, often sharing behind-the-scenes stories about the top golfers in the world.

Rosaforte retired in 2019 after covering hundreds of tournaments, including more than 125 majors. He was a recipient of the PGA of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism and the Memorial Tournament’s golf journalism award. Rosaforte was also the first journalist to be awarded a lifetime membership from the PGA.

The Golf Channel ran a tribute to Rosaforte following the news of his death.

Many of the entertaining stories Rosaforte covered have helped grow golf into the popular sport that it is today. There’s no question he made a major impact.