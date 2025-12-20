Randy Moss rings bell after completing his cancer treatment

NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss celebrated a monumental victory this September, ringing the traditional bell at Atrium Health Levine Cancer Institute in Charlotte to mark the end of his Stage 2 bile duct cancer treatment.

The legendary wide receiver, aged 48, was diagnosed in late 2024 after noticing symptoms like jaundice and dark urine. He underwent a stent placement on Thanksgiving, followed by a six-hour Whipple procedure in December to remove the tumor — affecting parts of his pancreas, gallbladder, and bile duct.

Moss then completed rounds of chemotherapy and radiation while stepping away from his ESPN “Sunday NFL Countdown” role.

Throughout his journey, Moss embodied resilience, coining the phrase “Let’s Moss cancer” and drawing immense support from fans, family, and the NFL community.

In the uplifting video shared by Atrium Health, a smiling Moss, wearing a “Team Moss” hoodie, rang the bell enthusiastically.

He declared, “I ring this bell and know the future begins today,” before thanking staff: “I want to thank everybody here at this hospital for welcoming me to be a part of their extended family… Y’all do a great job of taking care of people.”

Moss returned to ESPN for the 2025 season, proving his unbreakable spirit both on and off the field.