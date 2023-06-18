Gordon Sargent screwed by damaged cup on short putt at US Open

Gordon Sargent accomplished the difficult feat of finishing as the low amateur at the US Open on Sunday, and his final round would have been even more impressive if not for an extremely unfortunate break.

Sargent had about 2 feet left for his par at Los Angeles Country Club’s 18th hole. He hit what appeared to be a perfect putt, but the ball somehow bounced in and out of the cup. Sargent and everyone who saw the putt were left in disbelief.

The only way that should be possible is if the cup is out of place. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened. According to ESPN’s Paolo Uggetti, a USGA spokesperson said the cup at the 18th hole was damaged by the group before Sargent’s when the flag was removed. The issue was fixed, which is no consolation to Sargent.

USGA spokesperson says the group before Sargent pulled out the flag in a way that slightly damaged the cup, which has now been fixed https://t.co/Xerz8yYPQ3 — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) June 18, 2023

Sargent finished the tournament at 4-over par, which is impressive for a US Open. The 20-year-old should have been 3-under. We can add that to the growing list of complaints we have heard about LACC.