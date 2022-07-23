Caddie reveals when Tiger Woods could make next appearance

Tiger Woods is likely going to take an extended period of time off from competitive golf following his disappointing showing at the 150th British Open, but his caddie may have an idea of when Woods will return to the course.

Joe LaCava, Woods’ caddie for over a decade, appeared on “The Dan Patrick Show” Thursday. LaCava said that he was hopeful that Woods could participate in the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December, or at the PNC Championship with his son Charlie Woods in Orlando, Fla. that same month.

“I’m hoping that he will play maybe in December at the Hero and the father-son, and then maybe the Genesis [Invitational],” LaCava said via Golfweek’s Adam Schupak. “I’m hoping three, maybe four tournaments before The Masters.”

Woods, who was involved in a serious car accident in February 2021 and nearly had his leg amputated, has said that he will never get back to full strength.

While the 46-year-old was able to complete two rounds at St. Andrews last week, Woods had an emotional finish due to the possibility that he will never play in another Open Championship at the famous course (see video here).

Woods’ physical limitations were evident during the PGA Championship in May. He did not participate in last month’s US Open either.