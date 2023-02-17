Paige Spiranac has great reaction to Tiger Woods’ tampon move

Paige Spiranac was a big fan of Tiger Woods’ funny move on the golf course on Thursday.

After outdriving playing partners Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas on the ninth hole at Riviera during the first round of The Genesis Invitational, Woods discreetly handed Thomas a tampon.

Spiranac, a popular figure in the online golf world, joked that she now needs Tiger to face Phil Mickelson so a tampon can be involved.

I need a LIV vs PGA tour Ryder cup type event just so Tiger can give Phil a tampon after out driving him — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 17, 2023

Spiranac also had a message for any member of the fun police who want to cancel Tiger over the move.

If anyone tries to cancel Tiger over this we riot. It’s funny https://t.co/rRXdu9iQiz — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 17, 2023

Tiger and Phil are longtime rivals, to the extent that Tiger’s mother used to trash talk Phil. They’ve been on the course before, and it’s quite possible that Tiger’s pulled this maneuver with Mickelson in the past. Let’s make it happen again.