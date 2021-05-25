Paulina Gretzky says Dustin Johnson would not let her do Playboy

Paulina Gretzky has been offered a number of modeling gigs in recent years, and Playboy was one of them. Her boyfriend made her turn it down, however.

Gretzky, the daughter of NHL legend Wayne Gretzky, has been dating PGA superstar Dustin Johnson for years. In an appearance on the “Pillows and Beer” podcast with Craig Conover and Austen Kroll recently, Gretzky revealed that Playboy reached out to her in 2013 and asked her to do a shoot. She was excited about the idea, but she had just started dating Johnson at the time. He was strongly opposed to it.

“Playboy asked me to do, you know, Playboy and I was like, ‘Yes this is a great opportunity.’ It had to be right when we started dating in around 2013,” Gretzky called, as transcribed by Matt Chivers of GolfMagic.com. “They gave me an amount and a number and Dustin was like, ‘Absolutely not I’m going to match it, you’re not doing it.’ Even though money wasn’t the thing, I could tell it bothered him so it was fine.”

Gretzky and Johnson went on to have two children together, and they will soon be married. They’ve been engaged for several years now but have yet to announce a wedding date, though Paulina says they now have one.

Johnson and Gretzky had some rocky times a few years ago over cheating rumors, but that has not kept them apart. They seem to be doing as well as ever.