Scottie Scheffler goes off on his caddie

Scottie Scheffler lost his cool with his caddie after hitting a shot into the water during the opening round of the Memorial Tournament on Thursday.

Scheffler hit his tee shot on No. 16 into the water at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Oh. during Thursday’s first round. The world No. 1 had some sharp criticism for caddie Ted Scott, with Scheffler accusing him of getting the wind wrong.

“I felt like that was a good shot. Now I’m in the water,” Scheffler said. “Absolutely flushed a seven iron and we get the wind wrong, and I’m in the water. I don’t think you understand how frustrating that is. That was a good shot. Really was.”

🚨🗣️😳 #FULL VIDEO — “I DONT THINK YOU UNDERSTAND HOW FRUSTRATING THAT IS.”



World #1 Scottie Scheffler UNLOADS on caddie Ted Scott after getting the wind wrong. pic.twitter.com/8OkfOVRKYk — NUCLR GOLF (@NUCLRGOLF) June 4, 2026

Scott and Scheffler have been working together since 2021, so this is not from a lack of familiarity. It seemed to be more about Scheffler needing an outlet for his frustration after a poor result on what he felt was a good shot.

There are plenty of indications that Scott and Scheffler have an excellent relationship. Scheffler was just near the end of a rough day that saw him finish tied for 33rd, well below his usual standards.