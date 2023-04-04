Tiger Woods has honest admission about playing in Masters

Tiger Woods is preparing to play in his 25th Masters, and the five-time green jacket winner is not taking it for granted.

Woods was asked on Tuesday if it ever crosses his mind when he’s playing at Augusta National that it could be for the final time. The 47-year-old offered an honest response.

“Yes, it has,” Woods said. “Last year, I didn’t know if I was going to play again at that time. For some reason everything just kind of came together and I kind of pushed a little bit and was able to make the cut, which was nice. I don’t know how many more I have in me, so I just appreciate the time I have here and cherish the memories.”

Tiger can never be counted out at Augusta. As he mentioned, he overcame long odds a year ago to make the cut when he was barely a year removed from his serious car accident. He had to fight through pain and offered a very blunt explanation for why he chose not to skip the tournament.

As a past winner of the Masters, Woods has a lifetime invitation to the event. It is hard to imagine 2023 being his final year at Augusta, but Tiger has battled numerous serious injuries and knows the next could come at any moment.