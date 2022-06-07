Tiger Woods reveals status for upcoming US Open

The US Open is just over a week away, but Tiger Woods will not be at the event.

Woods announced Tuesday that he informed the USGA that his body needs more time to recover to play majors at a high enough level. As a result, he will skip the US Open, but still intends to play at next month’s British Open.

I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf. I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon! — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) June 7, 2022

Woods’ announcement cannot come as a huge shock. While he took part in last month’s PGA Championship, he was clearly struggling physically and withdrew from the final round of the tournament. The 46-year-old is still working his body back to full strength after a severe car crash in February 2021.

We do know that we will be seeing Woods back on the PGA Tour at some point, though he reportedly had a monster offer to turn his back on them.