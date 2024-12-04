Tony Finau addresses rumor he will leave for LIV Golf

Tony Finau has shot down the rumors about him going to LIV Golf.

Finau withdrew from this week’s World Hero Challenge. He also is not registered to play in the Sentry, which runs from January 2-5 in Kapalua, Hawaii. Both factors led to some speculation that Finau might be leaving the PGA Tour for LIV. He says that is not the case and gave a good reason for why he withdrew from the Hero.

On Wednesday, Finau told Golfweek’s Adam Schupak that he is recovering from an October surgery on his meniscus. The knee surgery is the reason why he is not playing in the Hero this week, and also why he hasn’t registered for the Sentry yet.

Despite all that, Finau told Schupak that he plans to be ready to play in the Sentry, which is a little under a month away.

“I’m more than happy where I’m at on the PGA Tour and looking forward to 2025. When I tee it up in Maui, it will all go away, so, I don’t worry about it one bit,” Finau told Schupak.

Finau has six career wins on the PGA Tour and finished tied for third at the US Open this year. He’s a pretty big name and would be a notable addition if he were to join LIV, but it looks like that is not the case.