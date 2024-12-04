 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, December 4, 2024

Tony Finau addresses rumor he will leave for LIV Golf

December 4, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Tony Finau finishes his swing

Aug 21, 2021; Jersey City, New Jersey, USA; Tony Finau hits his tee shot on the 18th hole during the third round of The Northern Trust golf tournament at the Liberty National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Tony Finau has shot down the rumors about him going to LIV Golf.

Finau withdrew from this week’s World Hero Challenge. He also is not registered to play in the Sentry, which runs from January 2-5 in Kapalua, Hawaii. Both factors led to some speculation that Finau might be leaving the PGA Tour for LIV. He says that is not the case and gave a good reason for why he withdrew from the Hero.

On Wednesday, Finau told Golfweek’s Adam Schupak that he is recovering from an October surgery on his meniscus. The knee surgery is the reason why he is not playing in the Hero this week, and also why he hasn’t registered for the Sentry yet.

Despite all that, Finau told Schupak that he plans to be ready to play in the Sentry, which is a little under a month away.

“I’m more than happy where I’m at on the PGA Tour and looking forward to 2025. When I tee it up in Maui, it will all go away, so, I don’t worry about it one bit,” Finau told Schupak.

Finau has six career wins on the PGA Tour and finished tied for third at the US Open this year. He’s a pretty big name and would be a notable addition if he were to join LIV, but it looks like that is not the case.

Article Tags

Tony Finau
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus