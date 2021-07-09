Video: Rory McIlroy has club stolen by fan at Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy struggled through the first two rounds of the Scottish Open this week, but a fan made sure the event will be one the four-time major champion will never forget.

McIlroy was chatting with Jon Rahm on the 10th tee at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick on Friday when a fan casually walked up to him and removed a club from his bag. The spectator first tried to grab McIlroy’s driver, but the head cover came off. He then grabbed an iron from McIlroy’s bag, walked to the opposite side of the tee box and began taking practice swings.

As you can see in the video below, McIlroy and his caddie appeared to be so confused that they froze.

Some random guy just walked up to @McIlroyRory and took his club and cover on the Scottish Open range and walked off with it, brazen! pic.twitter.com/F6MH6T2HTh — Brody Logan (@BrodyLogan) July 9, 2021

The fan, of course, was ejected from the event. A European Tour spokesperson told ESPN’s Cameron O’Halloran on Friday that “the matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland.”

Fans have seemed particularly brazen at golf events this year. Just last month, someone waltzed onto the course at the US Open and began taking shots. You can see that video here.

Rahm led the tournament as of Friday afternoon after shooting 11-under through two rounds. McIlroy was just 1-under after the second round, which may not be enough to make the cut.