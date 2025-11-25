A missing Virginia high school football coach is now considered a fugitive, with state police seeking him on child pornography charges.

Travis Turner, 46, is wanted on five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor, Virginia state police told David K. Li and Cheyenne Darcy Amaya of NBC News. Turner was last seen on Thursday, and police initially treated his disappearance as a missing persons case.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Turner. Drones and police K-9 units have been enlisted to aid in the ongoing manhunt.

Turner’s situation made national headlines last week, as he went missing while his school, Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Va., is in the midst of an undefeated football season. Turner initially disappeared one day before the team’s regional semifinal game, which they went on to win to improve to 12-0.

Police had sought to interview Turner on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation. He fled his home while they were en route, even though police said they did not intend to arrest the coach at that time.

Union will face Ridgeview in the regional final on Saturday, with a spot in the state semifinal on the line. Assistant coach Jay Edwards is handling interim coaching duties.