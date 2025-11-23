Virginia high school football coach Travis Turner goes missing amid undefeated season

Police are searching for a Virginia high school football coach as his team continues an unbeaten season.

Travis Turner, the head coach at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Va., is being sought as a missing person after having not been seen since last Thursday. Turner’s Union High School team is unbeaten on the season, and the coach went missing one day before the team’s appearance in a regional semifinal.

Turner was officially listed as a missing person by the Virginia State Police on Sunday. According to their website, he was last season wearing a gray sweatshirt and sweatpants. Police have used drones and K-9 units to search for Turner near his residence, but to no avail.

Police were traveling to Turner’s home on Thursday as part of an investigation, but were informed before arriving that Turner was no longer there, according to Faith Little of News Channel 11. It is unclear what the investigation was about, though police said they were not on the way to arrest the coach.

Assistant coach Jay Edwards has been handling coaching duties since Turner went missing.

Via Doug Samuels of Football Scoop, the Union football team won their regional semifinal anyway with a 12-0 win over Graham High School. They now sit at 11-0 and will face Ridgeview High School in a regional final.