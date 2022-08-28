 Skip to main content
Video: Texas A&M OL recruit TJ Shanahan has a crazy motor

August 27, 2022
by Larry Brown

TJ Shanahan blocks an opponent

T.J. Shanahan is a four-star recruit who is predicted to end up at Texas A&M. Whatever school lands him will be getting an offensive lineman with a crazy motor.

Shanahan plays for Westlake High School in Austin, which is among the best programs in Texas. The Chaps on Friday beat Ridge Point 44-14 in their season opener.

A few reporters shared video clips of Shanahan demolishing his opponents. The clips are impressive.

Here is one showing Shanahan getting a pancake and playing to the whistle:

Here is another pancake block:

Want more? Here you go:

Shanahan is not lacking for confidence either. He calls himself the No. 1 offensive line recruit in the country.

Shanahan in July released his top five schools: Georgia, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC. 247 Sports’ crystal ball predictions are unanimous that Shanahan will choose A&M. He sure looks like a good one.

