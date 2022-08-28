Video: Texas A&M OL recruit TJ Shanahan has a crazy motor

T.J. Shanahan is a four-star recruit who is predicted to end up at Texas A&M. Whatever school lands him will be getting an offensive lineman with a crazy motor.

Shanahan plays for Westlake High School in Austin, which is among the best programs in Texas. The Chaps on Friday beat Ridge Point 44-14 in their season opener.

A few reporters shared video clips of Shanahan demolishing his opponents. The clips are impressive.

Here is one showing Shanahan getting a pancake and playing to the whistle:

1st game of thr year and TJ Shanahan is ready to get physical @TShanahan66 | @TA_Recruiting pic.twitter.com/7op3ou7sez — Jason Howell (@Jason_Howell) August 27, 2022

Here is another pancake block:

Westlake OL TJ Shanahan (@TShanahan66) opening up holes as Westlake continues to pull away in the second half. Westlake 44

Ridge Point 14

2:36 | 3Q pic.twitter.com/5g9o3nk6WE — Andrew Hattersley (@AndrewHatts) August 27, 2022

Want more? Here you go:

TJ Shanahan plays loud without saying a word. “Let your play do the talking. Football is a physical game, not a debate.” Proof ⬇️ #GoChaps pic.twitter.com/tw1QV4fQrT — WestlakeNation (@Westlake_Nation) August 20, 2022

Shanahan is not lacking for confidence either. He calls himself the No. 1 offensive line recruit in the country.

If you don’t think I’m the #1 OL in the nation, then watch the film. It don’t lie. https://t.co/gYfaM8ENh6 — Tj Shanahan Jr. (@TShanahan66) August 27, 2022

Shanahan in July released his top five schools: Georgia, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M, and USC. 247 Sports’ crystal ball predictions are unanimous that Shanahan will choose A&M. He sure looks like a good one.