Travis Turner’s wife Leslie responds to troubling allegations against the high school coach

Virginia high school football coach Travis Turner is now considered a fugitive after he went missing last week, but his wife says the allegations against her husband are not true.

Turner, the head football coach at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Va., is wanted on five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of using a computer to solicit a minor, Virginia state police announced on Tuesday. The 46-year-old was last seen on Thursday, and police initially treated his disappearance as a missing persons case.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for Turner. Drones and police K-9 units were still searching for Turner as of Tuesday evening.

Leslie Turner, who is Travis’ wife, told the Daily Mail on Tuesday that she does not know anything about where her husband went. She did, however, say that he is not guilty of the crimes police outlined against him.

“None of that is true. He’s a good dad and a good husband,” Leslie Turner said.

Turner’s story made headlines last week, as he went missing amid an undefeated season for Union High School. Turner initially disappeared one day before the team’s regional semifinal game, which they went on to win to improve to 12-0.

Police had sought to interview Turner on Thursday as part of an ongoing investigation. He fled his home while they were en route, even though police said they did not intend to arrest the coach at that time.

Union will face Ridgeview in the regional final on Saturday, with a spot in the state semifinal on the line. Assistant coach Jay Edwards is handling interim coaching duties.