Louisiana high school blows state championship football game in unbelievable fashion

A Louisiana high school football team managed to blow the state championship on Friday due to a premature celebration.

Archbishop Shaw High School in Marrero, La. appeared to have the LHSAA Division II select state championship wrapped up Friday at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La. They led St. Charles Catholic High School of Laplace, La. 21-20 with 35 seconds left, and with only two timeouts left, St. Charles had no way to get the ball back before time expired.

On a first down kneel, a Shaw offensive lineman removed his helmet in celebration, seemingly thinking time would run out on that play. He was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, which stopped the clock without forcing St. Charles to use one of their final two timeouts. That forced Shaw to punt, and the punt was shanked to set up a game-winning field goal.

This ending to a high school state championship game was WILD 🤯



Shaw was one kneel-down away from winning the state championship, but an early celebration led to a late St. Charles comeback win



(via @lhsaanetworktv) pic.twitter.com/pC8oFyS4UA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 13, 2025

Shaw players were celebrating with fans even before the punt, thinking they had won the game. Without the penalty, they would have been able to run out the clock, as St. Charles would not have been able to stop the clock after the third down play even if they exhausted their timeouts.

St. Charles kicker Tyler Milioto had just missed a potential game-tying extra point, and felt incredibly fortunate to get a second chance.

“I felt like I had lost us the game, and then next thing I know I’m out there kicking the game-winning field goal,” Milioto said, via Christopher Dabe of NOLA.com.

The win finished off a 13-1 season for St. Charles, and was the fourth state championship in school history.